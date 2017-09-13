13 Rohingyas found in Satkhira

SATKHIRA : Police rescued 13 Rohingya people, who entered Bangladesh fleeing persecution in Rakhine State of Myanmar, from the bus stand area of Kalaroa upazila headquarters on Friday afternoon, reports UNB.

Following information, a police team, led by sub-inspector Amit Kumar, went to the spot around 1pm and found the Myanmar citizens, including eight women and children, roaming purposelessly, said Biplab Kumar Nath, officer-in-charge of Kalaroa Police Station.

The rescued Rohingyas informed police that they fled Myanmar in their bid to go to Ukhia refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, the OC added.