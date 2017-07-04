Uttara fire leaves two dead; Probe body formed

DHAKA : Firefighters recovered two bodies, including that of a woman, from one of the three buildings in the city’s Uttara area that caught fire early in the morning, reports UNB.

Sources at the Fire Service control room said the firefighters recovered the body of a man, age about 40, and that of a woman, age around 30, from 302 No room of Seashell Residence Global Living and Cuisine around 10:30am.

Debasis Bardhwan, a deputy director at the Fire Service Headquarters, said the fire broke out on the 2nd floor of the four-storey Seashell Chinese Restaurant around 5am, and it later spread to the adjoining Seashell Residence Global Living and Cuisine and a portion of the 4th and 5th floors of another building, ‘AK Tower’, at Sector 4.

The fire also engulfed ‘Ekushey Sweet and Bakery’ outlet and the branch office of ICB Islami Bank Limited located on the ground and 1st floors of the Seashell Residence building. On information, 15 fire-fighting units rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, said Major Shakil, director (operations) of the Fire Service.

They later recovered the bodies from the room. Two other people also suffered burn injuries in the fire.

Meanwhile, a three-member probe committee, led by deputy director

Debasis Bardhwan, has been formed to investigate the incident and it has been asked to submit report within 15 working days.