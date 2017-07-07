Trust rebuilding to boost BD-Myanmar business ties: BMCCI

DHAKA : Leaders of Bangladesh-Myanmar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) on Wednesday said efforts on rebuilding trust among stakeholders will help boost business relations between the two countries, reports UNB.

A delegation of the Chamber, led by its President SM Nurul Hoque, met Commerce Secretary Shubhashish Bose at his office and discussed ways to strengthen business ties between the two countries.

BMCCI Vice President Yacoob Ariff, Executive Director M Musleh Uz Zaman, Director Finance Dewan Faruque and Director Mohammed Arefin were present.

The BMCCI leaders shared the ideas of export-import business in areas like building materials, pharmaceuticals, cement, rod, plastic, glass, electric and electronic, ceramic ware, services – advertising, telecom, VAS, ICT are from Bangladesh side.

Cooperation in the areas of natural gas supply, electricity, stone, agro-fisheries, wood furniture, contract manufacturing and setting up garment industries with Bangladesh’s know-how availing of duty advantage of western countries were also discussed.

They said Bangladesh can take the advantage of the huge tourist flow to Myanmar from around the world with recent easing visa and access to Teknaf and Cox’s Bazar, said a press release.

The BMCCI leaders also talked about organising single country exhibitions, road shows, seminars and symposiums to open new avenues for cooperation.

The Chamber expected authentication of its role by the Commerce Ministry at joint trade commission meetings.

They emphasised continuation of Joint Working Group of border trade officials as a starting point.

The Commerce Secretary assured them of addressing the issues.