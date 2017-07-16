‘Tk 6,000cr project to end Ctg waterlogging’

CHITTAGONG : A Tk 6,000 crore project is being taken at the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for a permanent solution to the water-logging problem in the port city of Chittagong, Housing and Public Works Minister Engineer Mosharraf Hossain said.

The project is being undertaken in line with experts’ opinions, he said while exchanging views with the journalists of Chittagong Press Club (CPC) Friday night.

Mosharraf hoped that the project would soon be approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

He underscored the importance of coordination among public utility organizations including Chittagong City Corporation, Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) and WASA to turn Chittagong into a world class city with all civic amenities.

Outlining planned development in Chittagong including four flyovers, an elevated expressway and Karnaphuly tunnel, the minister said the ancient Muslim Hall, a centre for cultural activities, will also get a facelift at a cost of TK 300 crore and the DC Hill Park would be modernized.