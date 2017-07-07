Sylhet’s flood situation starts improving

SYLHET : The flood situation in nine upazilas of the district improved slightly on Wednesday as the floodwater started receding, reports UNB.

However, the affected people were still struggling for lack of pure drinking water and food.

Waterborne diseases, including diarrhoea, were spreading in six upazilas-Zakiganj, Bianibazar, Fenchuganj, Golapganj, Balaganj and Osmaninagar— and some parts of Kanaighat, Biswanath and Companyganj upazilas of the district due to lack of pure drinking water.

People were seen cleaning their utensils and clothes with the floodwater, causing outbreak of skin diseases.

Dr Himangshu Lal Roy, Sylhet Civil Surgeon, said a number of medical teams wee working to prevent waterborne diseases in the district.

In Fenchuganj upazila, the water of the Kushiara River was flowing 134 cm above the danger level on Wednesday though the floodwater started to recede.

Gias Uddin, a caretaker of 174 no Gauge Station of Water Development Board, said the river water was flowing 142cm above the red mark on Saturday.

Shahidur Rahman, chairman of Fenchuganj Upazila Parishad, said they distributed Tk 2 lakh from Upazila Parishad fund among the flood-affected people.

Hure Jannat, Fenchuganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer, distributed relief materials, pure drinking water, purification tablets and cash among the people at Chattish Government Primary School.