SUST expels 4 BCL men for assaulting 2 journos

SYLHET : The authorities of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology on Saturday expelled four activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) for assaulting two journalists who had protested sexual harassment of a schoolgirl, reports UNB.

The decision was taken during a syndicate meeting of the university, said SUST registrar Md Ishfakul Hossain.

The 4 students- Mahmudul Hasan Rudra of Social Work Department, Sajjad Hossain Riad of Statistics Department, Rahat Siddique of Anthropology Department and Suman Sarker Jony of Political Studies Department-were expelled for a semester.

Among them, Rahat Siddique and Suman Sarker Jony were fined Tk 1000 each.

Earlier on April 8, the BCL men assaulted Sarder Abbas Ali, SUST correspondent of an English national daily, and Syed Nabiul Alam Dipu.

SUST correspondent of a vernacular daily as they protested the sexual harassment of the schoolgirl.