Sonam Kapoor set for a ‘talk’ show as Harvard invites her for a new ‘gender series’

Sonam Kapoor says the subject that she is going to speak on “is very relevant to times that we live in.” reports Hindustan Times. She played a fearless flight attendant in her award-winning outing as Neerja. Interestingly, in real life too, Sonam Kapoor has always spoken her mind uninhibitedly on a number of subjects – be it women’s issues, film industry or the society in general. Now, HT has learnt that Sonam is set to join the Harvard Business School’s (HBS) panel for a special talk. “HBS’ India research centre – as part of the Best of Harvard in South Asia platform – conducts lectures, roundtables, panel discussions and debates around substantive topics that are relevant from an Indian perspective,” says an insider. In a couple of days, HBS will launch a Gender Series, wherein the first conversation will be with the school’s professor Geoffrey G. Jones on the topic, Beauty: Limiting or Liberating. For the same, the institution has invited Sonam to join the esteemed panel on July 14, wherein she will share insights and participate in the debate too. The event will be curated at a hotel in south Mumbai.