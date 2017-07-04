Social movement against militancy stressed

KHULNA: All out social movement against militant forces, terrorists, drug traders and land grabbers can ensure a peaceful society, reports BSS.

Uttering warning against society’s devil forces, Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner (KMP) Humayun Kabir urged professional bodies as well as leaders of civil society to work together against the evil quarters.

He was addressing a view-exchange meeting with journalists at KMP headquarters here today.

The journalists urged the newly appointed KMP boss to take initiatives against battery-run easy vehicles, illegal drug peddlers, illegal arms possessors, listed terrorists, as these are the problems which the city is facing nowadays.

Assuring the newsmen, the commissioner asked cops for strengthening drives against terrorists and illegal drug traders as well as enhancing area basis patrol for stopping burglary, robbery, and mugging.