Separate police unit to combat militancy other crimes: PM

SANGSAD BHABAN : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the government has a plan to form a separate police unit to combat militancy, terrorism and other criminal activities, reports BSS.

“To face militancy, terrorism and other criminal activities, the government has planned to form a separate police unit in the future,” she said.

The Prime Minister said this while responding to a starred question from Mahfuzur Rahman (Chittagong-3) in Parliament during her question-answer session. Sheikh Hasina said there has been a marked improvement in the country’s law and order situation due to various government initiatives. “And people have started getting benefits of those initiatives.”

She mentioned that these steps have brightened the country’s image in the international arena as well and Bangladesh is treated as a role model in this regard.

Replying to a query from Kamal Ahmed Majumder(Dhaka-15), Hasina said the government has reconstituted the NationalHuman Rights Commission (NHRC) to make it independent and neutral. “After returning to power in 2009, the AL government reconstituted the NHRCthrough enacting the National Human Rights Commission Act,” said Hasina adding that the government has also increased the number of members of the commission. The Prime Minister saidthe government reconstituted the NHRC through appointing a chairman and six members in June, 2010 in light of the Paris Principal of the United Nations. She also mentioned that the government is pledge-bound to develop and protect human rights in the country through strengthening the Commission.