Sechchasebok League leader killed by Jubo League leader

THAKURGAON : A Sechchasebok League leader was allegedly hacked to death by a leader of Jubo League in Munshirhat area of the district town on Tuesday night, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Mannan, 27, finance secretary of Sechchasebok League, son of late Tasir Uddin, a resident of Islampur Moholla of the town.

Moshiur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said that Sajib Datta, joint general secretary of Sadar upazila Jubo League, obstructed Mannan’s motorcycle in Munshirhat area while Mannan along with his two friends including a former Chhatra League leader Jummon Khan were heading towards town and locked into an altercation.

At one stage, Sajib hacked Mannan and Jummon with a sharp weapon, leaving two critically injured.

Later, the injured were rushed to Sadar Hospital where doctors declared Mannan dead.

Locals claimed that Sajib locked into clash with Mannan one week ago over smoking. As a sequel, Sajib along with his followers attacked Mannan.