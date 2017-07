Naotre, Jul 13 – A female school teacher was found hanging from a ceiling fan of her house at Baragachha in the district town on Thursday, reports UNB.

Nowshin Khandker Toma, a teacher of Mallikhati Government Primary School, was staying at her residence taking a two-day leave.

Locals said a child saw her hanging body at noon and informed others.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for autopsy, said Officer-in-Charge of Natore Police Station Moshiur Rahman.