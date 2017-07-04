SC verdict on 16th Amendment a people’s victory : BNP

DHAKA : Welcoming the Supreme Court (SC) verdict that upheld the High Court verdict declaring the 16th constitutional amendment illegal, BNP on Monday said it is a victory of people, reports UNB.

“With the 16th amendment, Parliament had been given the authority to remove Supreme Court judges. The Supreme Court Monday declared it illegal. We think the court’s decision is a victory of people,” said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

He further said, “The government’s plot to grab the judiciary has been foiled with the apex court’s decision. We welcome and hail it.”

The BNP leader came up with the remarks while giving their party’s instant reaction to the SC verdict at a hurriedly called press conference at the party’s Nayapaltan central office.

Rizvi said their party also thinks the apex court’s decision will help ensure the independence of the judiciary and establish good governance.