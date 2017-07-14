SC quashes Tarique mother-in-law’s graft case

DHAKA : The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday quashed a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against Syeda Iqbalmand Banu, mother-in-law of BNP senior vice-chairman Tarique Rahman, for not submitting her wealth statement, reports UNB.

A three-member Appellate Division bench, led by Chief Justice SK Sinha, passed the order disposing of a leave-to-appeal filed by Banu challenging a High Court order.

However, the SC bench directed the ACC to give Banu, the wife of former Navy chief Mahbub Ali Khan, a fresh notice asking her to submit her wealth statement.

With the SC order, Banu’s lawyer AJ Mohhamd Ali said the proceedings of the case will be cancelled.

Earlier on February 2 last year, the High Court rejected a writ petition filed by Banu seeking a stay on the trial procedure of the corruption case against her.

Later, she filed a leave-to-appeal against the High Court order on February 28.

On January 30, 2014, Anti-Corruption Commission deputy director RK Majumdar filed the case against Banu with Ramna Police Station as she failed to submit her wealth statement within the stipulated time.