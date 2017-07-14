DHAKA : The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday quashed a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against Syeda Iqbalmand Banu, mother-in-law of BNP senior vice-chairman Tarique Rahman, for not submitting her wealth statement, reports UNB.
A three-member Appellate Division bench, led by Chief Justice SK Sinha, passed the order disposing of a leave-to-appeal filed by Banu challenging a High Court order.
However, the SC bench directed the ACC to give Banu, the wife of former Navy chief Mahbub Ali Khan, a fresh notice asking her to submit her wealth statement.
With the SC order, Banu’s lawyer AJ Mohhamd Ali said the proceedings of the case will be cancelled.
Earlier on February 2 last year, the High Court rejected a writ petition filed by Banu seeking a stay on the trial procedure of the corruption case against her.
Later, she filed a leave-to-appeal against the High Court order on February 28.
On January 30, 2014, Anti-Corruption Commission deputy director RK Majumdar filed the case against Banu with Ramna Police Station as she failed to submit her wealth statement within the stipulated time.
SC quashes Tarique mother-in-law’s graft case
DHAKA : The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday quashed a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against Syeda Iqbalmand Banu, mother-in-law of BNP senior vice-chairman Tarique Rahman, for not submitting her wealth statement, reports UNB.