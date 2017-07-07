Remove illegal entities from residential areas in 10 months : HC

DHAKA : The High Court on Wednesday gave 10 months to the owners to remove their illegal establishments from Gulshan, Banani and Dhanmondi areas of the city, reports UNB.

An HC bench of Justice Salma Masud Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Hoque passed the order disposing of 233 writ petitions filed over the issue.

Barrister ABM Altaf Hossain, Ahsanul Karim, Idrisur Rahman, Barrister Abdul Kaiyum, Farzana Khan, Asif Ali Khan and Maniruzzaman stood for the petitioners while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam represented the Rajuk.

Following the court order, Altaf Hossain said, the owners of illegal establishments in Gulshan, Banani and Dhanmondi areas will have to remove their structures within 10 months.

During the period, Rajuk cannot carry out any eviction drive, he said, adding that it can remove the establishments without any prior notice if the owners do not take away those in the stipulated time.

However, Kaiyum said those who will be able to obtain Rajuk’s permission can run their business as commercial activities are allowed in residential areas in a limited scale.

In the wake of the July 1, 2016 terrorist attack on a cafe at Gulshan, the capital development agency identified as many as 552 unauthorised commercial entities in Gulshan, Banani and other residential areas in the city. It started drives on July 25 last year to remove the illegal structures. Later, owners of different establishments filed writ petitions challenging the legality of the eviction drives.

After primary hearing, the High Court issued rules over the issue.