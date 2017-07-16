Relief distribution strengthened in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA: Relief distribution activity has been strengthened at flood affected areas of four upazilas in the district, reports BSS.

Due to flood, as many as 2 lakh and 10,000 people of 52,335 families of 29 unions of the upazilas have been marooned and of them 3,448 victims had taken shelter at 24 flood shelter centres with movable assets including domestic animals and poultry birds, said district relief and rehabilitation officer AKM Idris Ali.

To mitigate their sufferings caused by flood, the relief distribution activity has been intensified here and district and upazila administrations have been working round the clock at the directive of deputy commissioner (DC) Goutam Chandra Pal.

Sometimes, DC Goutam Chandra Pal himself is distributing relief materials like rice, pulse, salt, sugar, chira, muri, and oral-saline to the flood affected people going to remote areas of the upazilas.

The Goutam Chandra Pal said the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief allotted 225 tonnes of rice as general relief and Taka 15 lakh for the flood victims on urgent basis.

Of them, 195 tonnes of rice and TK 13.50 lakh had already been ditributed to the flood victims of four upazilas through involving upazila administration and local government bodies and local elite.