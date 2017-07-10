RCC officials go on strike

RAJSHAHI : The employees of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has started a sit-in demonstration on Sunday to realise their 11-point demand, including wage hike, reports UNB.

The agitating staffers besieged RCC Bhaban and locked up its main gate at 8:30 am.

Workers’ Union’s leaders – Dulal Sheikh and Ajmir Ahmed Mamun who are leading the strike – threatened saying that they would continue the strike if their demands are not met.

After placing the demands to the city corporation boss, the employees have been protesting for the last few days, they added.

To avert any untoward situation, a good number of police personnel have been deployed in front of RCC Bhaban.