Ratha Yatra ends with pulling rope of Ulto Ratha

DHAKA : The Ratha Yatra, one of the major festivals of the Hindu community, ended yesterday as hundreds of devotees pulled of the rope of Ulto Ratha, reports BSS.

The festival regarded as the chariot festival of Lord Sri Jagannath Dev which started on June 25.

Different religious bodies and temple committees organised various programmes marking the Ulto Ratha, the return journey of Lord Sri Jagannath.

Started in the morning the programmes included Harinam Sangkirtan, Agnihotra Jagna seeking world peace, discussion, rendering of Padabali Kirtan, cultural show, recitation of verses from the Holy Geeta and distribution of Mohaprosad.

The programmes were organised at the ISKON temple, Ram-Sita Mandir and Jagannath Temple at Shankhari Bazar and other places in the capital.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKON) brought out a big colourful procession with the chariot (Rath) of Lord Sri Jagannath Dev, Shuvadra and Balaram from Dhakeswari National Temple in the city in the afternoon. At the outset of the march, Railways Minister Mujibul Haque attended as the chief guest a discussion on the temple premises with Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee President DN Chattarjee in the chair.