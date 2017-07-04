RAKUB earns Taka 13.29 crore operational profit

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB), a government specialized bank, has been emerged as a bank making profit, reports BSS.

RAKUB has made operating profit worth Taka 13.29 crore during the just concluded 2016-17 fiscal, RAKUB sources said here on Sunday.

It had formulated a work plan early in the previous fiscal and sent its direction to the field level in order to transform the bank into a profit-earning institution along with self-reliant.

Under the work plan, the bank had set the target of disbursing loan worth Taka 1750 crore and recovering outstanding loan of Taka 1700 crore in 2016-17 fiscal.

Against the target, the bank has disbursed loan of Tk 1831.21 crore and recovered Taka 2109.17 crore including classified loans which is 105 and 124 percent against the targets respectively. It has also mobilized deposit worth Taka 4706.98 crore.

The number of loss-making branch has been reduced to 118 from 168 in 2015-16 fiscal.

RAKUB, a specialized commercial bank, disbursed the huge loan through its 379 branches for boosting crop production and rural economy as well as generating employment through enhancing agricultural production in all the 16 districts under Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions.

Kazi Sanaul Haque, Managing Director of RAKUB, told BSS that the success has been attained through collective efforts of all the officers and staffs.

As the largest development partner in agriculture as well as agro-based industry sector of the northwest Bangladesh, currently, the bank has adopted the effective work plan which is being implemented at the grassroots to make the credit programs easier.

To build a poverty-free Bangladesh, he said the bank had enhanced its lending activities in multipurpose potential fields for boosting agriculture production, intensifying food security and flourishing poultry and dairy sectors to reduce protein deficiency.

He said the bank has been putting in its level best effort to establish a dynamic leadership along with accountability and transparency in all its activities to earn confidence of the clients.

“We are giving more emphasis to enhancing credit flow towards exploring the potential sectors of the region,” Sanaul Haque said.

He said the level best effort is on to ensure transparency and accountability in all the banking activities.

More than 250 branches have, so far, been brought under computerisation and the rest branches will be brought under the modern system by this yearend through which the bank will be enriched with various updated services like online banking, SMS banking and ATM booths, he expected.