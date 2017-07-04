Rainfalls brings sufferings for Ctg dwellers

CHITTAGONG: Residents of Chittagong city are suffering immensely as low-lying areas went under water during the daylong downpour yesterday, reports BSS.

Life of city people as well as their activities came to a halt as city’s all water bodies and drains were full to the brim of floodwater caused by torrential rainfall.

The torrential downpour has also forced Chittagong Port authorities to suspend unloading bulk cargo from mother vessels at the outer anchorage. Mahbub Rashid, executive director of Water Transport Cell of the port, said unloading of cargo from 35 vessels was suspended due to incessant rain and inclement weather.

However, unloading goods from some container vessels was going on at portjetties, said officials of Chittagong Port Authority.

Sources at Chittagong Shah Amanat International Airport said the downpours did not affect flight operations.

The heavy downpour has inundated dwelling houses, shops, markets, schools and colleges in the low-lying areas.

Heavy rainfall created water logging in many areas, including Lalkhan Bazar, Bahaddarhat, Muradpur, Chandgaon, Shulakbahar, Bakalia, Patharghata, Asadganj, Korbaniganj, Chaktai, Nasirabad, Patantuli, Madarbari, Agrbad and Halishahar, causing immense sufferings to people living in the localities.

City residents are facing transport problems as motorised many vehicles get stuck on different roads causing a chaotic situation.

Congestion of vehicles was seen on some important city streets, including Muradpur, Bahaddarhat, Agrabad, Halishahar and Sholoshahar.

Moreover, rickshaw-pullers and three-wheelers were seen demanding excessive fare from commuters taking advantages of the bad weather and thin traffic.

Patenga Meteorological office recorded 145 millimetres of rainfall during the last 24 hours ending at 3pm today.

The Met office forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in Chittagong region.