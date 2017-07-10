Rail link resumes after 5 hrs in Brahmanbaria

BRAHAMANBARIA : The rail communication between Sylhet-Chittagong and Dhaka-Chittagong resumed after remaining shut for five hours early Sunday, reports UNB.

Witnesses said the locomotive of a Chittagong-bound “Udayan Express” derailed at Akhaura Railway Station halting the rail link between Sylhet-Chittagong and Dhaka-Chittagong around 1:40 am. Officer-in-charge of Akhaura railway police Md Abdus Sattar confirmed the matter and said the rail communication resumed around 6:00 am after concluding salvage operation. No one was injured in the incident.