Quader urges party men to work together for national elation

KHULNA : Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader yesterday urged the party leaders and workers to work together for the next general election shunning all internal feuds in the greater interest of the party and the country, reports BSS

“You have to work hard for the party to ensure victory of boat (Awami League’s election symbol) in the upcoming general election. None can thwart the victory of Awami League in the election if all party men remain united,” he was addressing as the chief guest at a representatives’ meeting of Khulna division unit of AL at Khulna district stadium in the city.

Braving inclement weather, as many as 25,000 grassroots level leaders and workers, including local lawmakers, zila parishad chairmen, municipality mayors, upazila chairmen and presidents and general secretaries of wards, unions, upazilas, pourashavas, districts and city units AL of Khulna division, attended the meeting. Putting emphasis on continuation of the development spree in the country, the minister said Bangladesh will become a developed country if the Awami League comes to power again.

Criticizing a section of party leaders who are engaged in wrongdoings, Quader asked them to correct themselves immediately. Otherwise, he said, the party would go for taking disciplinary actions against the wrongdoers.

“We want BNP to take part in the next general election. We don’t want to hear criticism that AL parliament members have been elected unopposed,” he said.

Quader directed the party leaders and workers to form polling center-based committees comprising the civil society members, professionals and those who believe in the spirit of Liberation War and secularism. He called for holding ‘Uthan Boithak'(yard meeting) at villages, wards and unions ahead of general election aiming at showcasing the development activities of the government.

About the abuse of drugs, the minister described drug menace as a serious threat to the society. He urged new generation to say ‘no’ to drugs for building a better Bangladesh.

AL presidium member Pijush Kanti Bhattacharya chaired the meeting while Prime Minister’s Economic Affairs Adviser Dr Mashiur Rahman, AL joint general secretaries Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif and Abdur Rahman, organizing secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan and coordinator of the meeting Sheikh Helal Uddin addressed it, as special guests.

State minister for Fisheries and Livestock Naryan Chandra Chanda, State Minister for Youth and Sports Dr Biren Sikder, Parliament Whip Solaiman Haque Joarder (Selun) and parliament members of Khulna division, among others, spoke on the occasion.