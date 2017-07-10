PDB signs deal with Chinese com. to set up grid-connected solar plant

DHAKA : State-owned Power Development Board (PDB) on Sunday signed deal with a Chinese EPC contractor to set up a 7.4 MWp grid connected solar power plant in Kaptai hydropower station area, reports UNB.

Addressing the contract signing ceremony at Biduyt Bhaban State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid said the government has taken initiative to increase solar power generation in line with Power System Master Plan which says 20 percent of power will come from renewable energy by 2020.

He said many advanced countries in the world are taking new environment-friendly renewable energy projects as this will dominate future energy source.

Power secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus and PDB chairman Khaled Mahmood also spoke at the function.

Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor ZTE Corporation of China won the contract to set up the plant within a year at a contract value to Tk 74.8 crore.

The plant will generate solar power for next 25 year where per unit cost of power generation will be about Tk 5.48 per kilowatt hour (6.79 US Cents).

The Asian Development Board (ADB) is financing part of the project cost.

PDB secretary Mina Masud Uzzaman and ZTE Corporation project implementation director Liu Wei signed the contract on behalf of their respective sides.