Passengers must show photo ID for domestic flights

DHAKA : The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has instructed all local airlines to issue boarding passes for any domestic routes to passengers only after seeing their photo identity cards in ensuring security of all concerned, reports BSS.

The CAAB issued the order in a circular dated Jun 30 saying “passengers travelling by air on domestic and/or international route must produce their photo identity card at the check-in counter along with the ticket”.

It said valid passports, national IDs, driving licences and photo IDs issued by educational institutions or relevant organisations will be counted as identification. A passenger needs passport to travel on an international flight but earlier he or she can collect boarding passes by showing only tickets for the domestic routes.

A CAAB spokesperson said, they issued the order for ensuring full proof security to all passengers in domestic routes. The minor children attending by adults can travel without photo ID, he said. All local airline including national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines have already implemented the order as they are not letting anyone onboard without photo ID.

“We enforced the order at all our domestic check-in counters as soon as received it,” Biman’s Spokesperson Shakil Meraz told BSS.