One held, 20 injured in Gazipur RMG factory fire

SAVAR : At least 20 people were injured and a man was held in connection with a incident of fire at garment factory of Narasinghapur in Ashulia, on the outskirts of the capital, on Sunday, reports UNB.

The fire broke out at the building of ‘Medlar Limited’ around 9:15 pm on Saturday, said duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Mahmudul Hoque.

Around 2,500 workers were working at the factory while the fire erupted and at least 20 of them were injured while rushing to escape the blaze, witnesses said.

The injured were admitted to local hospitals. On information, 10 units of firefighters rushed to the spot and after three hours of frantic efforts they managed to control the fire around 12:00 am. However, the cause of the fire was not clear yet. Officer-in-charge of Ashulia Police Station Abdul Awal said they held a suspect Helal in this connection for interrogation. Following the blazing incident, the local administration blocked Abdullahpur-Baipal road around 10:30 pm as the intensity of the fire was increasing, said officer-in-charge of Ashulia Police Station Abdul Awal. A long tailback was created on the road, said the OC, adding that an adequate number of law enforcers have been deployed in the area to fend off any trouble.