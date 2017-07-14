Nominations sought for Ekushey Padak 2018

Dhaka, July 13 – The government has sought nomination proposals from all ministries, different departments, institutions and the recipients of the Swadhinata Padak and Ekushey Padak for the Ekushey Padak 2018, reports UNB.

Cultural Affairs Ministry issued a notification on Wednesday in this regard.

The notification said, “As in other years, the government as per the Ekushey Padak rules has taken an initiative to award individuals (alive/dead), groups and institutions in 2018 for their outstanding contributions to the Language Movement, art and culture (in all sectors, including music, dance, acting and art), the Liberation War, journalism, research, education, science and technology, economy, social service, politics, language and literature and any other fields identified by the government.”

It also said, “All the ministries and departments, offices and agencies under the Cultural Affairs Ministry, all the public university authorities, deputy commissioners and the recipients of Swadhinata Padak and Ekushey Padak have been urged to send their nomination proposals for the Ekushey Padak 2018 to the Cultural Affairs Ministry by October 2 this year.”

Relevant information about the Ekushey Padak, its guidelines and nomination forms are available on the following websites — www.moca.gov.bd<http://www.moca.gov.bd> and www.moi.gov.bd<http://www.moi.gov.bd>.

Last year, 17 personalities were given the Ekushey Padak 2017, one of the country’s highest awards for civilians, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to their respective fields.

The award introduced by the government in memory of the martyrs of the Language Movement was first given in 1976.

Each recipient gets a gold medal, a certificate and a cheque for Tk 2 lakh.