Why no compensation for Chikunguya victims : HC

DHAKA : The High Court on Sunday issued a rule upon the government seeking explanation within four weeks why compensation would not be paid to Chikunguya-affected people, reports UNB.

A High Court bench of Justice Syed Muhammad Dastagir Husain and Justice Md Ataur Rahman Khan passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed seeking government’s steps to control Chikungunya.

Health Secretary, Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and two mayors of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) have been made respondents to the rule.

In its order, the court also asked the government to explain why appropriate medicine would not be applied to destroy the dreaded aedes mosquito responsible for spreading the disease, why satisfactory measures would not be taken to remove wastage in the city and why adequate action would not be taken to create Chikungunya awareness among city dwellers

On July 4, Supreme Court lawyer Shujauddowla Akanda filed the writ petition with the High Court seeking its directives on the government to take necessary steps to control mosquito-borne Chikungunya in Dhaka and other affected areas of the country.

In the writ petition, he also challenged the inaction of the concerned authorities of the government who are responsible to prevent Chikunguya.