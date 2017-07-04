Neo-JMB leader Ayub’s wife, 2 other female militants remanded

KUSHTIA : A court here on Monday put three female militants, including the wife of Neo-JMB Ameer Ayub Ali, on an 84-hour remand in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act, reports UNB.

Senior Judicial Magistrate MM Morshed passed the order when Annur Jayed, officer-in-charge of Bheramara Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case, produced them before the court with a 10-day remand prayer.

Those remanded are-Arshadi Jahan Tithi, wife of Ayub Ali alias Sajib, Sumaiya, wife of second-in-command of Neo-JMB Talha and Toly Begum, wife of Arman of Bheramara upazila.