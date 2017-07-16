National action plan for SDGs by August

DHAKA : A national action plan for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will be finalized by August this Year, official said, reports BSS.

“All the ministries have already prepared their action plans. We are now evaluating the plans keeping in mind the SDGs and the Seventh Five Year Plan (SFYP),” Principal Coordinator (SDGs) of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) M Abul Kalam Azad told BSS.

He said the national action plan would be finalized by late July or August.

With the action plan, he said, the government would be able to set a target of required fund for SDGs implementation through internal and external resources.

“Through the action plan, we will know about our work plan till 2020. We can also take an idea about our plans till 2025 or beyond,” he added.

Describing the ways of preparing the action plan, Azad said the government has fixed the responsibilities of the ministries and agencies to achieve the SDGs, which have been adopted by the United Nations to build a hunger and poverty free world by 2030.

“We have published a book by mapping out the lead, co-lead and associate ministries against each target of the SDGs,” he said.

The SDGs principal coordinator said the government also included the SFYP in the book to provide all information to the ministries and agencies so they could work through translating the respective targets into actionable projects, programs or activities.

He said the government also conducted an analysis to find out data gap in the ministries to ensure their active participation in the process of implementation of SDGs.

“We also published another book to help the ministries enhance their capacity so they can participate in the entire implementation process of the SDGs,” he added.

Besides, he said the government conducted a resource analysis in the ministries to find the ways of financing from government, private sector, development partners and ensure effective and efficient ways for utilization.

He hoped that Bangladesh would achieve SDGs by 2030 like the country achieved Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) well ahead of the target.

In 2015, the United Nations (UN) adopted 17 goals and 169 associate targets to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all as part of a new sustainable development agenda.

The 17 SDGs include: no poverty, zero hunger; good health and well-being; quality education; gender equality; clean water and sanitation; affordable and clean energy; decent work and economic growth; industry, innovation and infrastructure; reduced inequalities; sustainable cities and communities; responsible consumption and production; climate action; life below water; life on land; peace, justice and strong institutions and partnerships for the goals.

Each goal has specific targets to be achieved over the next 15 years.