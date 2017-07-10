Nasrul Hamid for using clean energy

DHAKA : State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid yesterday underpinned the need for encouraging the initiatives of using clean energy for healthy environment, reports BSS.

“The government would inspire the initiatives of using clean energy…Government is also aware of controlled emission of carbon or sulfur or nitrogen in power producing procedures,” he said.

The state minister was speaking as the chief guest at a signing deal with EPC for installing 7.4 megawatts solar power in Kaptai at Bidyut Bhaban.

Nasrul urged the authority concerned to be more careful in the use of advanced technology.

He also urged the private organizations alongside the government to work for the production of renewable energy, its use and expansion.

Secretary of Power Development Board (PDB) Mina Mashud Uzzaman and Director of ZTE Corporation Liu Wei signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisation.