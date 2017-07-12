Nahid for enhancing education quality

DHAKA : Mentioning that enhancing the standard of education is a challenge now, Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid on Wednesday stressed the need for conducting research to identify the problems of education sector and its way forward to ensure quality education, reports UNB.

“Enhancing quality of education is a challenge. It’s a challenge towards the whole world now,” he told a cheque distribution function at the National Academy for Educational Management (NAEM) in the capital.

Noting that all researches have theoretical sides, Nahid said: “We have to resolve our problems through research and innovation of new knowledge.” He said the government is working for ensuring knowledge and technology-based world-standard education in line with the spirit of 1971 Liberation War.