Myanmar to take back Rohingyas in phases: Minister

DHAKA : Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday said the Myanmar government has assured the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) that it will take back Rohingyas from Bangladesh in phases, reports UNB.

He came up with the information while talking to reporters after a meeting with a six-member delegation of the UN Refugee Agency, led by UNHCR Filippo Grandi, at the Secretariat.

Quoting the UNHCR, Asaduzzaman said, “A delegation of Myanmar government will come to Bangladesh soon and take back the Rohingyas in phases after identifying them.”

Upon queries from the delegation, the minister said, he told them that the government has taken all the measures for providing shelter, food and health care services to the Rohingyas. “The team has thanked us for this.”

He said they informed the UNHCR Refugee Agency team that the Myanmar nationals are creating social problems, causing damage to forestation and getting involved in various criminal activities here. “Bangladesh is under a Rohingya terror threat. The sooner they leave the country, the better