Myanmar for boosting security cooperation with Bangladesh

DHAKA : Myanmar’s National Security Adviser Thaung Tun, now in Dhaka on a three-day visit, has emphasised the need for enhancing cooperation between Bangladesh and Myanmar in the security sector, reports BSS.

During his meeting with Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali on Sunday evening at the State Guest House Padma, Thaung Tun said economic development could help reduce tension among the two communities in Rakhine State and contribute to resolution of problems.

He expressed Myanmar’s interest to address the differences between the two neighbours through discussions.

Thaung Tun conveyed the Myanmar government’s desire to further develop bilateral ties with Bangladesh, and expressed happiness over the recently held meetings among defence and border forces, according to the Foreign Ministry here.

Foreign Minister Ali reiterated Bangladesh’s desire for developing a relationship of trust and mutual benefit with the neighbour and stressed the need for engaging in frank talks to build convergence where there are differences of opinion.

He said Bangladesh maintains a ‘zero-tolerance’ policy to any activity targeted against neighbours by non-state actors and never allows her territory to be used for any activity inimical to the interest of Myanmar.

The Foreign Minister assured him of continued assistance in security stabilisation in frontier areas.

He also highlighted some aspects of sub-regional cooperation in South Asia and viewed that Bangladesh and Myanmar could derive immense benefits from such cooperation regionally and under Bimstec.

Mahmood Ali reiterated Bangladesh’s willingness to deepen cooperation in sectoral areas and expected a positive response from Myanmar to Bangladesh’s proposals on energy and transport connectivity.

He recollected how the two countries engaged in the past to repatriate Myanmar refugees back to Rakhine.

The Myanmar’s National Security Adviser agreed on the importance of commencing bilateral discussion on repatriation of Myanmar residents from Bangladesh.

The two dignitaries appreciated provision of humanitarian support like Cyclone shelters and Ambulances that Bangladesh has offered for the people of Rakhine State from out of pledged assistance by the Bangladesh Prime Minister.

They found merit in Solar-Home System for households in remote/off-grid areas. Bangladesh offered to install some SHSs in Rakhine.

The two dignitaries agreed on the importance of overcoming engagement deficit and of higher-level visits to strengthen trust and to seek convergence on issues of mutual importance.

Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque and Bangladesh Ambassador to Myanmar Sufiur Rahman were present at the meeting.

Thaung Tun is visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of Bangladesh Foreign Minister from July 2-4.