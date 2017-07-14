Muktamoni being prepared for surgical operations at DMCH

DHAKA : Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) is preparing Muktamoni, suffering from an unknown disease, to perform a series of operations as she is not physically fit for

surgery now. “Muktamoni’s physical condition is now very weak as she is suffering from anemia and malnutrition,” coordinator of National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute at DMCH Dr Samanta Lal Sen told BSS.

He added: “We started her treatment on Wednesday to prepare her for performing a series of operations for her cure.” Sen also said a seven-member medical board has already been formed at the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Professor and head of Surgery Department of the institute Dr Md Abul Kalam is leading the medical

board, he added. Health Minister Mohammed Nasim visited Muktamoni and inquired about her condition yesterday afternoon.

“The Prime Minister has taken all responsibilities of Mukta’s treatment and we will hand over her to the family after healing,” he said.

He also gave an amount of money to meet other expenditures during the treatment. DMCH Director Brigadier General Mohammad Mizanur Rahman and other senior officials of the hospital were present, among others, on the occasion.

Earlier, Director (Health) of Prime Minister’s Office Dr Zulfikar Ali Lenin visited Muktamoni and also gave some money to meet expenditures during her stay in the city.

Speaking about symptoms of the disease, Dr Sen said, “We could not identify the disease yet, but we suspect that it would be a skin related infection.”

At least one week to 10 days’ observation is required to identify the disease, he added. The 12-year-old Muktamoni, hailing from Satkhira, was admitted to DMCH on Monday as she has been suffering from the “unknown” disease mainly in her right hand since her early childhood.