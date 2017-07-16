Monem Khan’s nameplate removed from Uttara Gonobhaban

NATORE : The nameplate of Abdul Monem Khan, the former East Pakistan provincial governor, has been removed from Uttara Gonobhaban, the official residence of the head of government of Bangladesh in northern region, reports UNB.

The nameplate has been broken down around 11:00 am. Three members of parliament from Natore – Abdul Kuddus, Shafiqul Islam Shimul and Abul Kalam Azad, accompanied by the officials of the district administration, led the nameplate removal programme.

Uttara Gonobhaban was originally known as Dighapatia Rajbari, the residence of the Maharajas of Dighapatia built by Dayaram Roy, the Dighapatia raj in 18th century (1734).

On July 24 in 1967, the Dighapatia Palace was made Dighapatia Governor House by the governor of erstwhile East Pakistan.

After the independence of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on February 9, 1972, declared the palace as Uttara Gonobhaban, the official residence of head of government of Bangladesh in northern region.

Since then, two inaugural nameplates engraving the names of Monem Khan and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, were attached to two sides of the gate.