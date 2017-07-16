Moghbazar-Mouchak Flyover’s remaining parts to be opened in Aug

DHAKA : The remaining parts of the much-awaited Moghbazar-Mouchak Flyover will finally be opened to traffic simultaneously at the end of August next, which is expected to bring an end to the immense sufferings the commuters and residents of the areas have been going through for over four years, reports UNB.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to inaugurate the Kakrail-Malibagh, Rajarbagh-Mouchak, Rampura-Mouchak and Mouchak-Eskaton portions of the flyover at the last week of August, Local Government Division secretary Abdul Malek told UNB.

“Construction of the entire flyover has almost been completed. The Prime Minister’s schedule has been sought to inaugurate the rest parts of the flyover. If her consent is found, all the remaining parts of the flyover will be opened to traffic at the end of the next month,” he said.

Malek said they have asked the firm constructing the flyover to complete their all necessary works immediately. “The Local Government Ministry is strongly monitoring the overall activities to complete the construction works as soon as possible.”

Sources at the ministry said a summary of the progress on the implementation of the 8.7-km flyover project will be sent to the Prime Minister next week.

Aiming to ease traffic in one of the city’s busiest areas, the construction work on the integrated Moghbazar-Mouchak Flyover Project began in January 2013 with a deadline to complete it by June 2015.

On January 19 2016, the project timeframe has been extended by another 18 months till June 2017 as its length has been extended through redesigning of its structure to make it more usable for easing traffic jam in the capital. But, the construction farm also missed the deadline, annoying the commuters further as most roads beneath the under construction flyover have got seriously dilapidated.

Contacted, a high official of the Dhaka South City Corporation, wishing anonymity, said they will renovate the roads only when the construction of the flyover is completed.

He said DSCC mayor Sayeed Khokon has already asked the officials concerned to take preparation for the reconstruction of the damaged rods under the flyover as its construction work has almost been completed.

Susanta Kumar Paul, the executive engineer of LGED and also the project director of Moghbazar-Mouchak Flyover, said they are working with a target to make the flyover ready for opening by the current month. “We couldn’t complete the construction of the overpass by the extended deadline due to rain from early March and some other problems.”

He said three portions of the flyover-Holy Family Hospital to Tejgaon, Eskaton to Moghbazar Wireless Gate and Hatirjheel to Sonargaon intersection-have already been opened to traffic, reducing traffic jams at those points.

On March 30 last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the first part, stretching over two kilometres from Holy Family Hospital to Saatrasta intersection.

Local Government Minister Khandker Mosharraf Hossain inaugurated the one-km portion, Eskaton to Moghbazar Wireless Gate, on September 15, 2016 and the 450-meter long part, Hatirjheel to Sonargaon intersection, on May 17 this year.

PD Susanta Paul said the rest of the nearly 5.5-km flyover will be opened to traffic simultaneously. Once the entire flyover is opened to traffic, vehicles can go over eight road intersections and three level-crossings at Karwan Bazar, Moghbazar and Malibagh, substantially improving the city tariff.

The PD said a total of Tk 1,218 crore has been spent on the construction of the country’s longest flyover.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) first approved the project on March 8, 2011 involving Tk 772.70 crore. The expenditure of the project was increased on different occasions later.

The construction work on the project, which is jointly financed by Saudi Development Fund, OPEC Fund for International Development and the Bangladesh government, started in 2013 instead of the original schedule of 2011.