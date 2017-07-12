Missing girl rescued after five months in Faridpur

FARIDPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB )rescued a teen aged girl after five months of her missing and arrested one woman in this connection on Tuesday afternoon, reports BSS.

The arrested was identified as Mosammat Morjina, a human trafficker of Nobogram Koroitola village in Manikgonj district.

The missing girl is identified as Sabina Yasmin, 16, hailing from Saltha upazila of the district. A team of RAB led by additional superintendent of police (ASP) and also the company commander of RAB-8 Roish Uddin conducted the raid around 4pm at a brothel near Haji Shariatuallah Bazar.