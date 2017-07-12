Microcredit making 1,030 families self-reliant in Gangachara

RANGPUR: The interest-free microcredit programme is making 1,030 river-eroded and homeless families self-reliant in 12 ‘Asrayan Prokalpo’ here in Gangachara upazila, reports BSS.

After rehabilitation under the ‘Asrayan Prokalpo’, the homeless people have regained shelters, and found source of income following various comprehensive social safety-net programmes being implemented by the government.

“The beneficiary families have also set up example in loan repayments when commoners are failing to do so getting microcredit with high interest rates from non-governmental organisations,” said Gangachara Upazila Cooperative Officer Masud Rana.

Many rehabilitated inhabitants at Purbo Kochua-1 and 2, Chengmari-1 and 2, Nelokchondi, Bagpur, Balatari, Paikan, Char Motukpur, Alhaj Azgar Ali, Lalchandpur and Char Nohali ‘Asrayan Prokalpo’ in the upazila narrated their success stories.

Couple Dulu Mian, 50, and Lovely, 40, at Chengmari-2 ‘Asrayan Prokalpo’ said they got Taka 6,000 as revolving microcredit from Upazila Cooperative Office (UCO) after rehabilitation in 2010.

“With the loan, my husband began fish trading and our economic condition started changing. Now we could manage foods for our daughters Dulali, Angura, Shahana and Eti Moni thrice on a day,” said lovely.

After repayment of loan, the couple got again Taka 8,000 and then Taka 10,000 to expand fish business. They married off their daughters Dulali, Angura and Shahana with the money got from selling fish while send another daughter Eti Moni to school. Now Eti reads in class ten.

Rehabilitated couple Shuja Mian, 38, and Armina Begum, 30, said they got Taka 5,000 as microcredit and launched a tailoring shop at nearby Chhillani Bazar.

“After loan repayment, we got Taka 7,000 and Taka 8,000 respectively for expanding our tailoring business and we have appointed a tailor master at Taka 9,000 salary per month,” said Shuja.

Armina also conducts sewing works at home for additional earnings and their daughters Ashrafi studies in class six, Sheuly in class four and their only son Alif is one year old.

Rehabilitated Matiar Rahman, 60, and Shajeda Khatun, 45, said they became homeless after the Teesta devoured their house two decades back. “After rehabilitation in 2012, we got Taka 10,000 as microcredit. We purchased one bull with the money and my husband was continuing to work as a farm-labourer,” Shajeda said.

Later they sold the bull after two years at Taka 27,000, repaid the loan and again got Taka 14,000 as microcredit in 2015 when they also purchased two bulls.

After selling two bulls at Taka 40,000 last year, the couple repaid loan, took lease 22 decimals of land and they are cultivating four crops annually there and Matiar earns Taka400 per day wage as farm-labourer.

Shajeda said they are leading a happy life now. Many other rehabilitated people at different ‘Asrayan Prokalpo’ also narrated similar stories of self-reliant by receiving microcredit loans.

Gangachara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Aminul Islam said successful implementation of microcredit programme under ‘Asrayan Prokalpo’ has beeneffectively changing fate of the rehabilitated families.