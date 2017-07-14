Make Dhaka city more women friendly: Rights group

DHAKA : Speakers at a view-exchange meeting yesterday underscored the need for making the Dhaka city more women friendly so that they can enjoy all civic facilities.

“The number of working women are increasing day by day in Dhaka city . . . they are playing an important role to the national economy. So, their safety at every sphere of life in Dhaka city should be ensured,” Bangladesh Mahila Parishad vice-president Rekha Chowdhury said, reports BSS.

She said this while presenting the keynote paper at the view exchange on “Safe and Women Friendly Dhaka City” at CIRDAP auditorium here.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad President Ayesha Khanam chaired the function while English newspaper Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam addressed it as special guest.

Rekha Chowdhury recommended for ensuring civic facilities of all citizens irrespective of caste, creed, religion, and gender.

She suggested increasing the number of working women hostels and child care centers to ensure safe housing facilities for them.

“Many women come to Dhaka city for different works and have to stay here. But face crisis for safe housing facilities. Even, environment of all residential hotels is not safe for women. Women face different harassment there,” she added.

She also underscored the need for arranging separate buses for the transportation of working women and increasing the number of women reserved seats at all public transport including BRTC buses and ensuring proper use of the facilities.

“Monitoring system should be arranged to ensure safety of women at public transports,” she said.

She recommended for increasing of separate hygienic public toilets for women and making all markets women friendly.

Rekha Chowdhury also urged the public representatives to take necessary measures to remove water-logging in the city as it causes huge public sufferings.

Addressing on the occasion, Mahfuz Anam underscored the need for raising awareness among people to make the Dhaka city more women friendly.He suggested for increasing the women in police service. A special post for women should be formulated at every police station to increase their participation, he added. Mahila Parishad General Secretary Maleka Banu, its project coordinator Khodeja Aktar Nazma, several councilors of Dhaka two city corporations joined the view-exchange, among others.