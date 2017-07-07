Kito Fujio’s Dramatic Photos of Japanese Playgrounds At Night

Interesting News:

Ever since Kito Fujio quit his job as an office worker to become a freelance photographer, he has been exploring every possible nook and corner around Japan looking for unusual playground equipments. Those little games and rides on rooftops of department stores that keep children entertained while their parents shop are interesting, but what really drew him were the giant cement-molded play equipment that dots playgrounds around the country.

Kito Fujio visited these playgrounds in the dead of night when no one was around, and with dramatic and cinematic lightning, created these captivating images. A lot of these concrete equipment are molded after animals that children are familiar with. Others take the form of robots, household appliances and or even abstract shapes. Most of these straddle the fine line between artistic sculptures and functional play tools.

What’s great about these pictures, aside from the gorgeous lighting, is how little the photographer shows of the surrounding environment. Each one appears to stand isolated, lonely and very much otherworldly.

