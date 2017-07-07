‘JMB man’ held in Chapainawabgan

CHAPAINAWABGANJ : Detectives arrested an alleged member of banned militant outfit Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in Bholahat upazila of the district on Tuesday night, reports UNB.

The arrestee is Md Royen, 35, son of Motlabur Rahman of Chama Mushoribhuja village in the upazila.

Tipped off, a team of Detective Branch of police conducted a drive at Royel’s house around 9:30 pm and arrested him, said district DB officer-in-charge Mahbub Alam. Later, a court sent him to jail on Wednesday when the law enforcers produced him before it. Royel is accused in nine cases filed with Bholahat and Nachole police stations, Mahbub said.