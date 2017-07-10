Jessore man ‘kills self’ over conjugal dispute

JESSORE : A young man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house over conjugal dispute at Itta village in Manirampur upazila on Saturday afternoon, reports UNB.

Family sources said Sanjit Das Babu, 30, son of Dhiren Das, a resident of Itta village, had been at a conjugal feud with his wife. Sanjit used to work at Manirampur upazila post office.

Following the dispute, his wife has recently left the house and gone to her father’s house.

On Saturday, as Sanjit didn’t wake up after 12:00 pm despite making repeated calls by the family members, the house inmates entered his room breaking the door only to find Sanjib hanging with the ceiling.

The body was sent to hospital morgue for autopsy, said sub-inspector Ruksana of Manirampur Police Station, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.