Irrigation efficiency for sustainable water resource management stressed

RAJSHAHI: Agricultural experts and scientists at a participatory discussion here unequivocally called for increasing irrigation efficiency for stopping misuse and unnecessary use of water to cut productioncost, reports BSS.

The agriculture sector has witnessed huge production cost due to rising prices of different agri-inputs, which is pushing farmers of the region into a difficult situation.

They made this observation while addressing a round-table discussion titled “Proving Water Efficient Solutions” at conference hall of Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) in Rajshahi city yesterday.

Water Resource Group (WRG) 2030 organized the discussion in association with BMDA where agriculturists from BMDA, Department of Agriculture Extension and various research organizations concerned attended.

With BMDA Chairman Dr Akram Hossain Chowdhury in the chair, former Pro-VC of Rajshahi University Prof Chowdhury Sarwar Jahan, former Executive Director of BMDA Dr Md Asaduzzaman, BMDA Superintending Engineer Jahangir Alam Khan and Executive Engineer Habibur Rahman addressed the discussion as resource persons.

During his keynote presentation, Bastiaan Mohrmann, Co-head (Asian and Middle East) of WRG 2030, said poor irrigation efficiency leads to misuse of water increasing agriculture production cost and reducing crop yield.

The existing irrigation method has increased misuse and overuse of water mounting pressure on both groundwater and surface water posing a threat to ecology, he added. Flooding method for irrigation is being used in the agriculture sector.

He, however, said irrigation efficiency of the flooding method could be increased to 50 percent through improving four parameters — water distribution system, irrigation scheme management system, water marketing system and Alternate Wetting Drying (AWD) method.

In his remarks, Prof Chowdhury Sarwar Jahan said a project styled ‘Integrated Water Resource Management (IWRM)’ is being implemented here for the sake increasing irrigation efficiency and aquifer recharge.

DASCOH Foundation and Swiss Red Cross are jointly implementing the three-year IWRM project in drought affected 35 union parishads and four pourasavas in Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj districts since 2015 with financial support from Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.

Dr Akram Chowdhury said emphasis should be given on integrated water resource management for reducing the pressure on ground level in the drought-prone area.

There is no alternative to conserve the ground water alongside boosting the aquifer recharge for uplifting the living and livelihood condition of the hard barind tract.

The drought-prone area is turning into extreme drought zone owing to scarcity of water due to the adverse impact of climate change and other environmental degradation. Time has come to creating mass awareness about reasonable use of both surface and ground water, Dr Chowdhury added.