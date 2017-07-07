Investigation into Farhad Mazhar ‘kidnapping’ on: Minister

GAZIPUR : Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday said law enforcers are investigating how poet and columnist Farhad Mazhar set out from his home and what he took with him, reports UNB.

“A case has been filed over the incident (alleged kidnapping) and the probe report will be made public soon,” he said while talking to reporters after inaugurating a new building of Tongi Model Police Station.

The minister said the law enforcers rescued the columnist after tracking his mobile phone.

Farhad Mazhar was said to have been kidnapped by unknown miscreants from Adabar in the capital in the early hours on Monday.

Police found him in a ‘Hanif Paribahan’ bus in Abhaynagar upazila of Jessore on Monday night while he was returning to Dhaka from Khulna, said police.

Turning to the boiler blast at garment factory Multi-Fabs Ltd city, Asaduzzaman said legal action will be taken against those responsible for the incident.

“Police are investigating the incident and legal action will be taken against those to be found guilty after the probe,” he said.

At least 13 people were killed and around 52 others injured as the boiler exploded at the factory in Nayapara area on Monday evening.