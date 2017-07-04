Inter-district dacoit leader killed in Rangpur gunfight

RANGPUR: A leader of an organised gang of inter-district dacoits was killed in gunfight with police at Joyrampur Anwar village under Mithapukur upazila here early yesterday, reports BSS.

The slain robber was identified as Idris Ali, 32, of Mominpur Abason area under the same upazila.

He was wanted in nine criminal cases in connection with robbery, arms, mugging and other offenses with Mithapukur, Rangpur Kotwali and Gaibandha Sadar Police Stations alone, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mithapukur Police Station Mozammel Haque.

Earlier, Mithapukur police arrested Idris from nearby Boldipukur Abhiram Nurpur area and took him to Joyrampur Anwar village at around 3:15 am for recovering illegal arms as per his confession.

Sensing presence of police, his accomplices opened fire on them, forcing the policemen to retaliate, triggering the gunfight between them, the OC said.

Idris was caught in the line of fire and dead on the spot but his associates managed to escape, he added.

Seven policemen, including three officers, were light injured in the gunfight and they have been admitted to Mithapukur Upazila Health Complex.

“Police seized one pistol with two rounds of bullets and four sharp weapons from the spot,” the OC further said.

The body of Idris was sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.