Indictment hearing in graft case against Tarique’s mother-in-law

DHAKA : A Dhaka court yesterday set August 16 to hold hearing on framing charges in a graft case lodged against Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu, mother-in-law of BNP senior vice-chairman Tarique Rahman.

“Today was fixed for the hearing, but Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Kamrul Hossain Mollah reset the date accepting our time plea as my client failed to appear before the court for poor health,” said advocate Sanaullah Miah.

The court on April 12 took the charges brought against her into cognizance and issued warrant to arrest her. Banu on April 23 surrendered before the court and secured bail in the case. Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) deputy director RK Mazumder filed the case against her on January 30, 2014, with Ramna Police Station for not submitting wealth statement before the graft body in spite of repeated notices.