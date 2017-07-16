Indian student stabbed dead in Ctg by ‘compatriot’

CHITTAGONG : An Indian student was stabbed to death allegedly by a compatriot in Khulsi area under Akbar Shah thana of the port city early Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Asif Seth, 25, a student of the University of Science and Technology Chittagong (USTC). Zakir Hossain Bhuiyan, a sub-inspector at Akbar Shah Police Station, said the two Indian students-Asif and Tarun Wilson, 26, were the boarders

of a rented room at ‘Bilkis Mansion’ adjacent to Foy’s Lake.

They were reportedly taking liquor in their room around 1:00 am. At one stage, they locked into an altercation and stabbed each other with sharp weapons.

Hearing their screams, residents of the building rushed in and found their room locked from inside. They later informed police. Police then broke into the room and recovered Asif’s body.

They also rescued Wilson in a critical condition as he was found hanging with a rope.

The SI said the two students, hailing from Indian state of Monipur, were studying MBA at the university.