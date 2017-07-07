Increased transparency for peoples-friendly banking stressed

RAJSHAHI, – Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (Rakub) should be committed to increase transparency and accountability for ensuring peoples-friendly banking, reports BSS.

The bank should remain alert so that its banking services are reached at the doorsteps of the farmers for elevating their living and livelihood condition.

The board of directors of the bank made these observations at Rakub’s 457th board meeting here on Wednesday with Chairman Nazrul Islam in the chair, Rakub sources said.

Rakub, is operating its banking activities as the largest development partner in all the 16 northwest districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions targeting its agricultural sector and all its sub-sectors.

RAKUB Managing Director Kazi Sanaul Haque and Directors Saifuddin Ahmed, Kazi Hassan Ahmed, Noor-Ur-Rahman, Prof Rustam Ali Ahmed, Shah Alam, Mahbubur Rahman, Abdul Wadud and Abdul Hannan attended and addressed the meeting.

Kazi Sanaul Haque told the meeting that the bank is working for bringing all the existing agricultural potential sectors and sub-sectors under qualitative and quantitative investments for making the region’s agro-based economy more vibrant.

The meeting noted that the bank’s administrative and operational activities must be more transparent and accountable alongside farmers-friendly for boosting agricultural production.

For the sake of sustainable livelihood development of the farmers and for bolstering the agro-based economy, the meeting called for increasing the need-based credit flow.

The meeting discussed elaborately how to make the bank’s operational and commercial activities more dynamic through strengthening the credit support for both farm and non-farm prospective fields.

Terming the farmers the vital force to boost up the agricultural productions, they expressed their commitment to protect the farmers’ interests as a whole.

The meeting reviewed overall activities of the bank and took some important decisions relating to its operational and administrative matters.