Incessant rain hampers life in Rajshahi city

RAJSHAHI: Incessant rain since last midnight here today affected life in the city, reports BSS.

Water logging in different low lying areas of the city has aggravated the situation.

The affected areas are Shaheb Bazar, Gourhanga, Shalbagan, Sapura, Upashahar, Terakhadia, Bilsimla, Luxmipur, Sepoypara, Tikapara, Meherchandi, Talaimari and Binodpur.

Almost all the low lying areas, residential houses, educational institutions, kitchen markets, slums and ground floors of most buildings have been affected severely by water logging.

People in the aforesaid areas remained indoors with knee-deep water. Rainwater has overflowed ponds, drains, roads and fields. Filthy drain water has posed a health hazard in the areas.

People of Dari Khorbona were the worst victims. However, water receded from the area as Rajshahi City Corporation employees cleaned the drainage system in the afternoon.

People were seen catching fish in a field at Chhyaneer Residential Area. Sufferings of poor people living in shanties and thatched houses near the railway tract and stadium area knew no bound.

It started raining in the early hours which continued till filing of this report yesterday afternoon.