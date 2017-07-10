Ilias Ali’s wife obstructed from going to UK

DHAKA : Tahsina Rushdir Luna, the wife of missing BNP leader M Ilias Ali, on Sunday alleged that she was obstructed by immigration officers at Shahjalal Airport from going to the UK for joining her son’s graduation ceremony, reports UNB.

Talking to UNB, Luna said she along with her two children went to the Airport in the morning to go to London in a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight at 10am.

“As I went to the immigration after collecting my boarding pass, the officials there told me to give my passport and other documents for examination. After keeping me waiting for around one and a half hours, they told me they can only allow my children, not me, to go to the UK,” she said.

As she wanted to know the reason, Luna said an immigration official said, “We can’t permit you to leave the country for the sake of the state’s security.”

Later, she together with her daughter Saiyara Nawal and son Labib Sarar returned home.

Luna said she was supposed to attend her eldest son Abrar Ilias graduation ceremony at the University of West England, Bristol next week as his guardian.

Ilias Ali, BNP’s the then organising secretary, went missing along with his driver, Ansar Ali, on the midnight of 17 April, 2012. Since then, BNP has been blaming the security agencies for his mysterious disappearance, an allegation denied by the government.