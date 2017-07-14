ICT-1 Chairman Anwarul Haque passes away

Dhaka, Jul 13 – Chairman of the International Crimes Tribunal-1 Justice Anwarul Haque died at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) here on Thursday. He was 61, reports UNB.

Justice Anwarul who had been suffering from cancer breathed his last at the hospital around 5:30pm, said ICT registrar Shahidul Alam Jhinuk.

Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha expressed his deep shock at the death the ICT chairman.

His first namaj-e-janaza will be held on the Supreme Court premises on Friday.

Justice Anwarul, son of late AKM Zahirul Haq and late Razia Khatoon, was born in a respectable Muslim family of Munshiganj in 1956.

He joined the Bangladesh Judicial Service on 1 December 1981 as Munsif [Assistant Judge].

Justice Anwarul was elevated to Additional Judge of the High Court Division of Bangladesh Supreme Court on December 12, 2010 and appointed Judge of the same division of the Supreme Court on December 10, 2012.

He was appointed Chairman of the International Crimes Tribunal-1 on September 15, 2015.

Prior to being the Chairman, he had been working as member of the same tribunal since March 25, 2012.